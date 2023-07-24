Bank of America Boosts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $52.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.

Comerica stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $87.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 9.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Comerica by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Comerica by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 119.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

