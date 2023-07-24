Bank of America Raises PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $170.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.53.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $149.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.69 and its 200 day moving average is $135.99. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

