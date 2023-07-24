Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,653,000 after buying an additional 21,501,478 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,421,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,552,000 after buying an additional 1,633,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,869,000 after buying an additional 1,427,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.26 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

