Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for 2.0% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ULTA opened at $460.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.26. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.58 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

