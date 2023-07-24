Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $3.21 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $397.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.89 and its 200 day moving average is $372.42. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $404.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.11.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

