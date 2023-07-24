Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP opened at $22.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1179 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.