Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Raises Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.14.

Watsco Stock Down 0.5 %

WSO stock opened at $366.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.61 and a 52 week high of $383.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.