Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 211.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,657 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $118,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $38.95 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45.

