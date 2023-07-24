Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 211.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,657 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $118,000.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $38.95 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
- Lilly Shares Up On Versanis Deal Amid Weight-Loss Drug Gold Rush
- AI Over? Is Slowdown in ChatGPT Traffic a Sign of AI Fatigue?
- HubSpot Stock Enters Buy Zone Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- Autoliv Drives 10% on Blowout Q2; Chart Signals More Growth Ahead
- Is This Sector Setting Up For An Explosive Breakout?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.