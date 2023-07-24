Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases 298 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $302.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $224.75 and a one year high of $328.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.92 and a 200 day moving average of $288.76.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

