Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 3.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,859,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,436,000 after buying an additional 979,853 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,684,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,497,000 after acquiring an additional 428,652 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,734,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after buying an additional 410,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $58.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $59.14.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.