Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 847.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 3.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $55.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

