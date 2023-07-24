Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Holdings Trimmed by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 192,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 58,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Laurentian lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

AGI stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

