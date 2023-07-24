Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

VYM opened at $109.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.30.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

