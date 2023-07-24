Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 421 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for 0.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FNV stock opened at $146.43 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

