ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 10.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.08% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $96.48 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.64.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

