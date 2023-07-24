Riverstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 218,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 92,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $41.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.38%.

About Main Street Capital

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

