Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE VICI opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.