NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,355,000 after acquiring an additional 882,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.90 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $153.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

