Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,077 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,689 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,260,929,000 after acquiring an additional 476,768 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,978,936,000 after acquiring an additional 129,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $124.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.06 and a 200-day moving average of $119.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

