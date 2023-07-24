Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys 510 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock opened at $110.82 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average is $118.43.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.14%.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.58.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

