NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $109.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.62. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

