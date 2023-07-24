Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $447.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $462.97. The company has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

