Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $778,000 Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nutrien by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,586,000 after buying an additional 1,811,511 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Nutrien by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,945,000 after buying an additional 2,138,837 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,476,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,514,000 after buying an additional 274,326 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,519,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,149,000 after buying an additional 102,276 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $409,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.16.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $64.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.28. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $102.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

