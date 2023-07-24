Kodiak Gas Services, LLC (NYSE:KGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “N/A” by Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, LLC (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the zero research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ewan William Hamilton acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $310,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services, LLC ( NYSE:KGS Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Kodiak Gas Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSE KGS opened at $17.14 on Monday. Kodiak Gas Services has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc

