Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,708 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $97.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 98.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

