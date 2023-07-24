Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 13,206 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,206 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.6% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,076,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,798,969,000 after buying an additional 40,042 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 131,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,595,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $4,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.58.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.7 %

NVDA stock opened at $443.09 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 230.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.