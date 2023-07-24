Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Position Boosted by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $21.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.

