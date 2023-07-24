Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 196 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.9% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unionview LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $273,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 38.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 95.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,076,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,798,969,000 after acquiring an additional 40,042 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.58.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $443.09 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 230.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $400.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

