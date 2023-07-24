Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,383 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Unilever makes up about 0.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in Unilever by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in Unilever by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $52.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.70. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

