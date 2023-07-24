Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

Southern Stock Up 2.8 %

Southern stock opened at $73.06 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

