Security Financial Services INC. Buys 245 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

