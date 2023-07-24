iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 88,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,867,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $249.17 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $251.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.70. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

