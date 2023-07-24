TFG Advisers LLC Invests $259,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,062.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,096. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $294.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $754.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $318.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.