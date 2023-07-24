Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after purchasing an additional 220,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,412,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,139,000 after purchasing an additional 84,359 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Barclays assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $394.49 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $411.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

