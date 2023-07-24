Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. Fidelis Insurance has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products. It offers insurance and reinsurance services, specialty insurance, such as aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property, terrorism and political violence, fine art and contingency services, and Socium. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, and Dublin, Ireland.

