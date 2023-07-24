Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $38.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.74 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Down 1.0 %

NFBK opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $16.13.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 29.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 52.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

