Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FIHL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIHL opened at $13.75 on Monday. Fidelis Insurance has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $14.04.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products. It offers insurance and reinsurance services, specialty insurance, such as aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property, terrorism and political violence, fine art and contingency services, and Socium. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, and Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.