HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $49.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.95 million. On average, analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $23.41 on Monday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $406.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.63.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.47%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Robert E. James bought 2,500 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $99,124 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

