ESSA Bancorp (ESSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 million. On average, analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ESSA opened at $15.96 on Monday. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 2,577.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

About ESSA Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.