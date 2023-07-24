Finward Bancorp (FNWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, analysts expect Finward Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Finward Bancorp stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.39. Finward Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Finward Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Trading of Finward Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 219.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 248.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 103,877 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 38.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp in the first quarter worth $321,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 37.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

About Finward Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.