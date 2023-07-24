Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.
Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.05 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.88%. On average, analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $46.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $46.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth about $595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 78.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 147,315 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth about $1,311,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
