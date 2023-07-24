Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU stock opened at $382.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.59. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.50 and a 12 month high of $394.54.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.40.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

