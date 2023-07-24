Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 91 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Snap-on by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.64, for a total value of $510,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.64, for a total transaction of $510,200.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total transaction of $1,353,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,191.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,532 shares of company stock worth $16,062,965. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. CL King began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

NYSE SNA opened at $275.55 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.75 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

