Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $557.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $522.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The stock has a market cap of $247.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

