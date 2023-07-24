Park Place Capital Corp Sells 222 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 191.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

MTB stock opened at $137.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.