Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 278.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 502.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.8 %

PWR opened at $201.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $123.25 and a one year high of $203.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.18.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

