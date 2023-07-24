Security Financial Services INC. Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $77.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.