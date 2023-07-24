Vicus Capital Makes New $201,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 897.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $94.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.26. The company has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.67%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,198,524 shares of company stock valued at $23,619,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

