Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $977,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,491 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,046.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $227,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $213,049,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.12.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $197.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.25. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,430 shares of company stock worth $13,561,727. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

