Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 2,365 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

ATVI opened at $91.91 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.28.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

